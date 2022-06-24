'It came out of nowhere': Macon businesses support Society Garden after venue catches fire

Surrounding businesses rallied behind them and provided assistance during and after the fire.

MACON, Ga. — There was a fire at the Society Garden, an outdoor beer garden and cocktail bar in Macon on Thursday.

Owner Megan Evans said that the fire started due to an electrical issue in a storage building.

“It came out of nowhere,” Evans said.

The Society Garden was closed on Thursday night due to the incident.

According to the company’s Facebook page, surrounding businesses, including Oh Honey Bakery, Ingleside Beard and Barber, El Sombrero, and Piedmont Brewery rallied behind them and provided assistance during and after the fire.

“We are so grateful for our incredible community,” a post on Society Garden’s Facebook page read.

The post also stated that Society Garden planned to reopen on Friday night.