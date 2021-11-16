'It can add up': Recreation fees latest topic among Warner Robins city council

The center opened in June and charges $1 for walking and $3 for basketball, pickleball and volleyball

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Should taxpayers be charged to use a building their tax money paid for?

That's the question Warner Robins council members were split on Monday night, discussing fees for the North Houston Sports Complex.

Stephen Schultz and his wife go to the sports complex to play pickleball at least twice a week.

"I think if you come frequently, it can add up pretty quick," Schultz said.

If you do the math, that's a minimum of $12 a week. The couple plays at the North Houston Sports Complex, Warner Robins' newest recreation center. While city officials agree that the complex was a great addition, they're split on whether taxpayers should pay to use it.

"This beautiful facility that we have was built on SPLOST money, and the SPLOST is funded by the taxpayers of the city," Derek Mack, Post 1 councilman, explained.

Mack says some of those fees just don't belong

"It's a bad look to ask the citizens to pay for a facility, then turn around and ask them to pay for daily usage of the facility," Mack said.

But councilman Kevin Lashley says the SPLOST just paid for the building and facilities, not for the cost of running them.

"When we have operations like that, we do have payroll we have to meet, we have facilities we have to pay for power, water, everything we still have to pay for that stuff," he explained.

Lashley says the topic needs more research and discussion, but he worries free services will overwork staff

“You're talking who knows how many kids you can put in there at one time, and if you only have 4-5 staff members in there, then that's going to be overwhelming for them to handle," Lashley said.

Neither man was on the council when the city passed an ordinance setting the fees. If you’re wondering where the fees from the rec center go, Mack says it goes to the general fund.

"It's the thing that the city uses to pay salaries throughout the entire city. You can take funds and transfer them to other funds. It’s just a basic fund for the city," Mack explained.

So what are people who go weekly saying about the fees?

"It’s a convenience, that's why I’m not opposed to paying something to use it and maintain it," Schultz said.