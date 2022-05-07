'It doesn't make sense': Friends mourn loss of missing Peach County man

Warner Robins police this week said Joseph Webb died from some sort of trauma and they now have a suspect in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Peach County man is now dead after being reported missing.

Friends of Joseph Webb say Roco's Bar was one of his favorite places to be.

Now, only stories of good times and a memorial in his honor remain.

"There's story after story, after story -- ‘Oh, the first time I met him, we did this. The first time I met him, we were here, we went to the Braves games, we went to Macon Bacon games together,'" John Lavigne said.

Lavigne says he and Webb were best friends and Webb had a love for playing pool, trivia, and acting. He says having seen Webb hours before, hearing the news of his disappearance took him by surprise.

"The first thing was because of a conversation we had outside, he was embarrassed, and he was just hiding out was my initial thought. He was found within 24 hours of him going missing," he said.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says Webb's father reported him missing after he did not return home or show up for work. 24 hours later, family members found him dead at a home in Warner Robins.

"So just kind of finding out everything, it just wasn’t something, if you knew him, it doesn't make sense," Nikki Tackett said.

Tackett worked with Webb at a Macon car dealership and recalls a story where he did something to make her smile.

"He went on my Facebook page and he was like, 'No one be mean to her, I’m her bodyguard, I'll protect her,' and that's the kind of person that he was," she said.

Warner Robins police this week said Webb died from some sort of trauma and they now have a suspect in the case.