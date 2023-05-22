Employees, customers thankful as Warner Robins Hispanic market reopens after electrical fire

After three months of repairs, Tienda Quetzal opened their doors to provide cultural snacks, drinks, and connection for customers

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins Hispanic market has reopened its doors after an electrical fire ripped through their building in February.

Three months later at Tienda Quetzal, the burned freezers have been replaced, fallen ceilings are now full of festive balloons and flags, and empty shelves have been restocked.

Miguel Garcias says they were able to return after "Some people in a different state, they helped us and they fundraised a little bit of money, and gave it to us. There is a church up here who helped us."

Alex Bautista visits his family store often, and says he and customers are glad to see the doors back open.

"It feels great. All of them are saying that they missed us," says Bautista.

Bautista says many customers rely on his family's store to feel connected to home.

"All the products -- sodas, drinks -- they usually can't get from any other store, so small stores like this can provide that for them," he said.

The store sells phone cards and money transfers that folks can send to family in Guatemala and Mexico.

Bautista says the location is perfect because other Hispanic markets are farther to get to.

"Since it's closer, it's convenient for them to walk over here instead of going to other stores," says Bautista.