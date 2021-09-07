'It feels unsafe': Volunteers head out for day 3 of search for missing Cochran teen

An Amber Alert was issued Friday, 72 hours after Nastasha Brown went missing from her street in Cochran.

COCHRAN, Ga. — An Amber Alert was issued Friday, 72 hours after Nastasha Brown went missing from her street in Cochran. Her parents say she left to go on a walk on Tuesday.

Day 3 was emotional for volunteers as they focused on both Bleckley and Pulaski counties with their search.

Two of the women who have been instrumental in the search say it hasn't gotten any easier since Tuesday.

Before kicking off day three of the search for Nastasha Brown, volunteers came together to say a prayer for her safe return.

"We all kind of come together with things like this. We have kids, daughters, grandchildren, and used to be you could go outside and it was safe, and now, it feels unsafe," says search party organizer Coretta Basby.

Basby says she's lived in Cochran her whole life, so the thought of a young girl going missing in her backyard struck a nerve.

"I'm a mother myself, even though my kids are grown, but I'm the grandmother of two little girls and it just hit home because that could've been one of my babies."

Basby isn't the only one who says she feels rattled by it.

Volunteer Amy Williams has helped with mapping out search locations. She says it's the least she can do to help.

"We're gonna go on until she's found and we'll just pull the map out and look and see where we haven't searched, and we'll find people who will come out and search," says Williams.

She says so far, there have been dozens of people actively searching and passing out flyers.

She says she hopes the momentum stays up until the family gets the answers they need.

"I have children and I would pray and hope that if one of them was missing, someone would look for them. I feel for the family, most of all -- it's just sad and I'm still hopeful we can find her."

Basby says the search parties will continue to meet at the building on the corner of Beech Street and Phillips Lane in Cochran.