'It is an exciting time': 2 new Laurens County schools to open fall of 2022

The district says that both schools will be larger, over 160,000 square feet each.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Two new Laurens County Schools should open in fall of 2022. Associate Superintendent Tim Passmore says these two schools are something the community can be proud of, and see where their ESPLOST money is going towards.

"It is an exciting time for Laurens County. It's been over 30 years since we've had a new high school and a new middle school," said Passmore.

"We added some slight lighting for our athletic complex at the west side. At the beginning, we didn't know we would be able to do that. Also, on the east side, East Laurens High School, we were able to add two more classrooms because of some funding that we were able to come into, so that's going to help us as well," said Passmore.

Jennifer Bryant a parent of two sons and a graduate of East Laurens High School said the county needs these new schools.

"I think this opportunity for Laurens County to have these new schools is just incredible for the younger generations coming up and going to go through these schools," said Bryant.

According to the district both schools need to be replaced due to overcrowding, and both the East and West Laurens County Middle Schools are more than 50 years old.