MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is still looking for the cause of an overnight fire.

Families at the Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive are trying to figure out life after the flames. 50 people were displaced.

RELATED: 'We lost everything:' Couple just 2 of 50 displaced after Macon apartment fire

"Well, this is my front room and you can see the ceiling collapsed in it," Aluxies Bellinger said as she looked at the damage in her apartment.

Bellinger's unit was one of 17 units damaged in a Monday night fire at the complex.

Macon-Bibb Fire Lieutenant Ben Gleaton says they are still trying to figure out what caused the flames. He says they believe it started behind building C on the lower porch and spread quickly.

He says the possibilities include a hot grill or smoking materials left on a porch.

Bellinger says she and her 1-year-old son lost everything because of the water damage.

"It just makes me want to cry because now I don't know what to do. I don't know where to start from," Bellinger said.

She says the American Red Cross gave her $250 and offered her a shelter to stay in overnight.

Neighbor Gynae Curry says it is hard to look at what was once her home, but she is looking on the bright side.

"Just to see another day," Curry said.

Bellinger lived in the complex for about four months. She says she will try her best to make a new home for her baby boy.

"I'm still alive. My baby is still alive. This apartment can be replaced, but my kids can't. I can't," Bellinger said.

The American Red Cross says case workers will stay in touch with families affected by this fire to help them with clothes and food.

17 units were affected. Macon-Bibb Fire Lieutenant Gleaton says the fire burned seven units and left the rest with water damage.

RELATED: 'It's just a major setback:' Macon mother and her 7 kids lose home in fire

RELATED: Community offers donations to Monroe County deputy after house fire