WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement to ease restrictions in Georgia starting next week, hospitals across the country are already bracing for another possible surge.

Right now, our Central Georgia hospitals have very low numbers of COVID-19 patients and Fairview Park Hospital CEO Don Avery is feeling optimistic.

"I have nurses who haven't taken care of a COVID patient for a couple months, so that's pretty remarkable on those units."

He says they currently have five patients with the virus, compared to their peak of 68 in January, but he says with spring break and "COVID fatigue" all over the country, we may see a 4th wave.

"I think people are just tired of facing COVID and so they say, 'Oh, I'm gonna quit wearing my mask and I'm gonna quit social distancing,'" he says. "It's a little too soon for that."

Starting last spring, Central Georgia's COVID-19 numbers have constantly fluctuated.

We saw the first surge right at the beginning of the pandemic, then again last summer and once more around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"I just sent out an email to my medical staff this morning and told them that I do anticipate a 4th wave coming," says Houston Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Stewart.

With Governor Kemp's announcement that he plans to roll back many of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the state starting next week, Stewart says it may be a little too soon.

"Going back to full capacity in Georgia may be a little premature because we're just coming out of spring break. I'd like to have thought we would wait maybe a few more weeks just to see what happens, but I'm not the governor."

Avery agrees.

"I'm not necessarily opposed to it, personally. I do think it may be a tad soon. I'd like to wait until maybe the end of April."

Both men say there is good news.

"I do believe this 4th wave will be truncated," says Stewart.

They say if we do see another surge in cases here, it should not be as bad as the other waves we have seen because so many people are partially or fully vaccinated.

"Any surge we have will be significantly less than what we saw over the summer and in January," Avery says.

Dr. Jennifer Hoffman at Coliseum Medical Centers says it is vital to keep following CDC guidelines.