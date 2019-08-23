MACON, Ga. — A nonprofit organization is helping Central Georgia cancer patients focus on getting the treatment they need. Thelma Lane has worked as a hairstylist alongside her daughter in Gray for more than 20 years.

"It's something that I've always wanted to do ever since I was little," said Lane.

Some days are harder than others. Lane beat breast cancer almost 30 years ago, but doctors diagnosed her with a rare form of blood cancer just three months ago.

"The biggest toll on me right now is energy. I feel weak. Sometimes, I get the trembles," said Lane.

Her daughter, Crissy Legg, also a breast cancer survivor, says the recent diagnosis has been tough on their family.

"She's been my role model. She's been my support. She's been my partner in life and in doing hair. She's everything," said Legg.

Lane is waiting for her third round of chemotherapy. She says a nonprofit organization called "Jo's Help" paid for her and her daughter to stay in a hotel in Atlanta overnight so she could make her bone marrow transplant consultation.

"I think where we want to have the biggest impact is for patients that have struggles with their finances," said Dr. Keith Martin.

Dr. Martin with Jo's Help says the organization offers things like gas cards, home cleaning, meal deliveries, and other support.

He says Jo's Help was inspired by his mother, Jo Martin, who died of esophageal cancer a couple years ago. He says the family wanted to give other patients the same support she had.

"She would really want us to carry on her legacy and help as many people as we can to ease that whole pain and burden that they go through," said Martin.

Martin says Lane's family is one of 45 families Jo's Help has assisted in Central Georgia so far.

"It meant the world to me," said Lane.

Martin says their organization can usually assist each cancer patients with a maximum of $200.

If you are a cancer patient looking for help, you can visit Joshelp.info to sign up for assistance.

RELATED: Warner Robins 'legend' Mike Davis to be honored with press box at McConnell-Talbert stadium

RELATED: Monroe County sheriff makes boy with terminal illness honorary deputy

RELATED: Artist dedicates portraits to late Byron K-9 officer Senta

RELATED: 'We want her to go out shining like she came in:' Macon raises funds for chronically-ill woman