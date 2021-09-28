Unadilla residents having problems getting food after only grocery store shuts down

State inspectors have shut down Unadilla's only supermarket due to health code violations.

UNADILLA, Ga. — State inspectors have shut down Unadilla's only supermarket due to health code violations. People in town said that means they're traveling further to do their grocery shopping.

According to a state inspection report, the store closed on September 17 after Department of Agriculture inspectors found more than 20 violations, such as food that was unsafe and unclean for sale, food that was thawed out and refrozen, Items that weren't properly refrigerated, and cleanliness problems with the staff and the store itself.

Trinity Caldwell said he wants the store back open.

"I noticed a lot of local people don't have vehicles to get back and forth to get the things that they need. It showed me the importance of the Piggly Wiggly of this town. Whatever they need to get things straightened out, we will be looking forward to it, and hopefully, that will be soon," said Caldwell.

Natalie Adan of the state's Food Safety Division said they worked with Piggly Wiggly, but the owner made the choice to voluntarily cease operation.

"During this inspection, we did observe several significant violations including unwholesome food products offered for sale, temperature issues, as well as some insect activity," said Adan.

Craig Wade, who's lived in town his whole life, said, "Back in the day, it was a very good store -- clean, very good meat and everything. Now, it has come to the point that we have to travel to Perry, Warner Robins just to get something that's decent to eat."

Wade said he hopes that Unadilla becomes a place people can stop and grab what they need.