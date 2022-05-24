'It was fine, no problem': Fort Valley voters cast ballots despite scanner malfunction

Fort Valley voting machines faced glitches early Tuesday, but were fixed in a couple of hours.

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday morning, there were concerns of voter machine glitches in Fort Valley, but they were fixed and back up and running in a couple of hours.

Peach County election supervisor Adrienne Ray confirmed there were was a problem with the scanner. It would let people slide their ballots through the machine, but the ballot would not take. Ray says it could have been how the machine was set up.

"When we ship the machines off to the polls, it could be the booming and booming on the truck and it might have got disconfigurated," Ray said.

Ballots cast while the scanners were down got put into a locked box and taken to the board of elections office at the end of the day where they were counted in full public view.

Ray says the scanners were reprogrammed and were up and running a couple hours later so people like Lucy Allen could vote.

"It was fine. No problem. Just signed in, got our little green card and put it in the machine," Allen said.

Allen came to the polls with no worries about machine glitches. She says it's important to vote because the people you vote for support what you believe.

"We have to have people that will participate in the process and care. It's just very critical to the whole integrity of our country, " Allen said.

Allen says she came to the polls with her husband. They came prepared and that helped make casting her vote easy.

"We had already studied the ballot and knew all the selections that we were planning to make, so we got our little paperwork out and checked all the people and the answers to the questions that were on the ballot," said Allen.

Allen says the poll workers were friendly and helpful and she had an easy voting experience.