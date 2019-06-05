Doris Burnett says at 72, she's taking a look at letters written by her brother Private James Roy Newberry, who fought in the Korean War. "He said in one of the letter that in a 72-hours period, 1,200 people had died, and I think every day you live with the fear that it could be you," said Burnett.

She was just five when he left home. "We had no kindergarten in Lizella, so when I was in 1st grade, I wrote him a letter but he couldn't read it. He wrote to mom, 'Tell Doris I couldn't read her handwriting,'" said Burnett.

He was reported missing in action near the North and South Korean border in December 1952.

The United States Army say they never recovered Roy's body, but buried a bloody glove and his helmet in a casket at Bethel Baptist Church.

Burnett says the rest of his family members buried beside him never received closure, especially his mother, who Burnett says never could recover from the loss of her son. "To think that someone is honoring him will make her very happy," said Burnett.

Bibb County commissioners want to name the intersection of Bethel Church Road and Knoxville Road after Roy.

"'I'm sorry he had to give his life. I'm sure it was for a good cause -- for all of us to be free," said Burnett.

Burnett says she's unsure how county commissioners got the idea, but it renews her hope that decades later people still care about soldiers reported missing in action.

Bibb County commissioners are expected to vote on that intersection naming during their meeting May 7th.