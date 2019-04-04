FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth police are looking for a man connected to three burglaries early Monday morning.

A burglar broke into the Marco's Pizza and Subway on North Lee Street and the Big Chic on Patrol Road in Forsyth. Police say he used a cinder block to break the glass doors at all three businesses.

RELATED: Three arrested for series of burglaries in Warner Robins

Big Chic owner Andrew Smith says it's the second time in three years someone's broken his glass door.

"It's just aggravating because I'm owner, operator, and I'm here every, almost every day working hard to make a living," Smith said.

Bits of glass can still be seen outside of the Subway. Although Forsyth PD said the burglaries happened between 3:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday, Maycie Myrick, manager of the Subway, said she is still sweeping.

"Yeah, it was just a big ol' mess to walk into, especially when you're not ready for it," Myrick said. "Usually with it being as busy up here, you wouldn't expect for that to happen."

Security cameras from the Marco's Pizza caught the perp on tape, a black male with a grey hoodie and mustache. He stole the cash registers from the pizza and sandwich shops, but did not get the Big Chic's register. Myrick said he also took an iPad. Both managers and Smith said the registers are cleared of cash before close every night.

Smith said if they would gave gotten his register, he wouldn't have been able to open on Monday.

"It would have took a few hours to report it to my POS system and I probably would have had to close for that day," Smith said.

RELATED: Deputies looking for 4 people in Macon warehouse burglary

Police said there was also a semi-truck seen leaving the area around the burglary times so the person may be a truck driver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Forsyth Police at 478-993-1005.