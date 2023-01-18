Warner Robins emergency employees get retention bonuses

According to the incentive agreement, unless an employee quits, they will receive three checks in three years, each $1,333.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has fulfilled part of a promise to police and fire employees.

Back in July, council approved $4,000 recruitment and retention bonuses.

These officers received a third of their payment.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the payments were disbursed right before the Christmas holiday.

"The bonuses did go to approximately 120 people, that's an approximation about 60 from each department," she says.

According to the incentive agreement, those people will receive three checks in three years, each $1,333. That's a total of $4,000.

Mayor Patrick says they will continue to be paid at the end of the next two fiscal years.

"At the beginning of the next fiscal year, anyone who is still at the rank of police officer and still at the rank of firefighter will receive the second amount from the bonus," says Patrick.

Only people who work for the city this budget year will get checks. Starting in July, new employees aren't eligible.

"It was very nice -- it hit at a very good time of year, for sure," says Michael Opitz.

Opitz has worked for Warner Robins police for nearly 8 years.

"Hearing some of the younger guys that have come in, that's something they really have appreciated," he says

He says with the department's staffing problems, he sees it as a great incentive.

"We're really hurting, we need more people. I believe it's something that's going to help keep people here. It's not a ton of money, but it's enough money that it helps out with those guys," says Opitz.

He said it was a great holiday present for his new family.

"Me and my wife are fostering a newborn boy right now, so it hit at a really good time for us," he says.

Mayor Patrick says this bonus is helping the lowest-paid employees in each department.

The police department is still facing staffing challenges, including onboarding a new "long-term" interim police chief and a holdup in processing part-time law enforcement.

Other police departments have looked into raising pay, including Dublin and Milledgeville.