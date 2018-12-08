A new supermarket could be coming to west Macon and one Tucker Road resident says it could bring a lot of traffic with it.

Alan Thiese says traffic is already a problem in front of his home, and if Macon-Bibb zoning board members approve a new supermarket proposal, he’s worried there will be even more congestion and a potential for crashes.

“This is an accident waiting to happen on so many levels,” he said.

He says nearby schools create a lot of ‘back up’ in the morning and afternoon, and that Thomaston and Tucker Roads can barely handle traffic as is.

The proposal for the property would include a supermarket and two additional stores to the left and right.

According to documents, GDOT reports that Tucker Road can handle up to 1,800 vehicles per hour, which is hundreds more than the most cars they recorded in a 2017 survey – around 1,100.

“It will be a traffic nightmare,” said Thiese.

The proposal also includes two exits onto Tucker Road, but Thiese thinks it would be hard to maneuver without an additional stop light.

“Do we really need another major food outlet on this side of town,” asked Thiese.

He hopes Planning & Zoning can find another location for the supermarket to help keep traffic under control and away from his home.

The board will vote on the supermarket and adjacent shops Monday afternoon.

