Between the intersection of Cotton Avenue and Cherry Street, there will be a new building by the Otis Redding Foundation.

MACON, Ga. — The Otis Redding Foundation is bringing Otis and a new arts center bearing his name to downtown Macon.

That announcement came Tuesday at a news conference at the intersection of Cotton Avenue and Cherry Street.

"This is something that we have been waiting on for a long time," stated Otis Redding's daughter Karla Redding.

What once was the site of Macon's first Nu-Way Weiner restaurant, which burned down in 2015, is now becoming the Otis Redding Center for the Arts, a destination for youth educational programs in music and the arts.

"My dad knew that music just might be the breakthrough that keeps kids engaged and interested in learning," said Karla Redding.

"We are getting back to our roots that is music in Macon," stated Mayor Lester Miller.

The two-story, 9,000 square foot building will include lab spaces, practice rooms, and studio space for students with a passion looking to explore different avenues of music.

"I am very excited for almost everything that will be happening in the building -- everyone learning, music, and everyone learning what they want to do in life," stated Mirako Hardy-Loyde.

Zelma Redding, Otis's widow, donated $1 million to buy the location. The Griffith Foundation also gave a generous contribution that helped jump-start fundraising, opening the door for more kids to enter the program.

"A portion of the proceeds from the Griffith gift will allow certain number of scholarships to students from underserved areas in the community to participate in all of the programs at the center," stated Lisa Garrett, the educational grant director for the Griffith Family Foundation.

"This center will change the face of downtown, but most importantly, it will be the change in the kids' lives forever," explained Karla Redding.

They hope to open the new center in the summer of 2023.