MACON, Ga. — Marshallville police are still investigating after they searched the mayor's house for drug activity. Sabrina Burse went to Macon County to find out what police found and how it's affecting neighbors.

During the day, the Marshallville Police Department patrols South Street, but Wednesday night, they raided Mayor Valerie Davis' house. An incident report says it was three-month-long investigation involving the alleged sale of illegal drugs from the home by a family member.

Police Chief Ronald Jackson says police didn't find any drugs inside the home. They did find a small amount of marijuana inside a car. That car belongs to Jessica Lane. They also found a hypodermic needle inside the mayor's car. Jackson says that David said it belonged to an ex-boyfriend who was diabetic.

Police gave Lane, who lives in the home with Davis, a citation for a misdemeanor.

Neighbor Lois Rice lives a few houses down from the mayor and was disappointed when she heard what happened.

"It would embarrass me, too, if I had that position and somebody did my house like that and I figured nothing was going on there," said Rice.

13WMAZ went to City Hall to speak with Mayor Davis, but staff said she unavailable to comment. 13WMAZ got Davis on the phone, but she hung up.

The incident report says the investigation stemmed form verbal complaints from citizens. It says there was an increase in traffic and loitering at the home early in the morning.

Investigators coordinated with two confidential informants who bought drugs at the house on different occasions. Those incidents led to the search warrant according to the report.

"I am praying for this neighborhood. I am praying for the whole town," said Rice.

Jackson says police will continue to investigate. Anyone with information can call the Marshallville Police Department at 478-967-2231.