'True antiques': Items up for grabs from historic home in Macon

The Sidney Lanier Cottage was sold to a family who plans to restore it, but there are several items from inside on sale.

The Sidney Lanier Cottage has several items up for sale, including porcelains, period antique furnishings, silver and much more.

The sale started Friday and will run through Sunday.

William Slocumb is conducting the sale. He says this is an opportunity you don't won't to miss.

"We still have some furniture. Everything in the house was age appropriate to the house, there are true antiques here, some are English some are American and there's some really fine things," he said.