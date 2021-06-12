'It'll mean a lot to our students': Central Georgia Tech building 265-room on-campus housing

It will be called 'Lofts at Houston Central,' a 265-room student housing complex designed for students at Central Georgia Tech and Trinity School of Medicine

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Students of Central Georgia Technical College and Trinity School of Medicine will be able to experience on-campus living for the first time.



"We're only the third out of all the technical colleges in the state of Georgia to have student housing, we’ll be number three. It’s the first of its kind in the Houston County area, meaning the lofts with the retail underneath," Amyre Makupson with Central Georgia Tech said.



Makupson says Trinity, Houston Healthcare, and Houston County government leaders are working with them on the 265 loft-style housing units.

Makupson says half will be occupied by Tech students and the other half by Trinity students who use the health sciences building for classes.



"So the idea was to build it on that property because of CGTC students and the Trinity cadets are both centrally located right there to walking distance, but on the flipside of that, part of Houston Healthcare is on the other side of it, where a lot of our nursing students will go in to extend their learning," she explained.



Jessica Willcox is the school's division head for nursing and works closely with Trinity. She says the complex will provide convenience.



"I know it’ll mean a lot to our students to be able to just walk across the street to their labs to their clinical environments,” Willcox said.

She says the housing will also help recruit and keep Central Georgia's future medical professionals.



"You have Pulaski and Dooly and Twiggs here in our service area with Central Georgia Tech that need healthcare providers. They have to drive too far to get somewhere, so if we can keep our physicians and nurses and other healthcare team together in creating that environment, we have to," she said.