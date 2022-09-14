Railroad union strike could impact Central Georgia consumer prices

Greg George, economics professor from Middle Georgia State says a railroad strike like this could have dire consequences and people should be paying attention

MACON, Ga. — New developments as the Biden administration works to help settle contract talks between railroads and unions. Railway workers are threatening to strike as early as Friday the 16th if they can't reach a deal with railroad executives on sick time and attendance policies.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads. Three other unions remain at the bargaining table ahead of Friday's deadline.

About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers, district 19', voted to reject the agreement.

If workers and the railroads can't agree -- the economic impact could trickle down to you.

"It's a dangerous game that's being played because the economy is fragile,” George explains.

He says the freight railroad business is a $2 billion a day industry and 40% of the nation's goods travel by rail. He says this strike is a big deal.

"Already next week, in anticipation of a potential strike, Amtrak has already canceled a couple of its routes, so we've already seen impacts at just a potential strike,” he says.

George says if the strike happens, we would see immediate harm to the national economy, and the already strained supply chain.

"We would be impacted by groceries, to energy, to consumer goods. 40% of our stuff is shipped by rail.”

George says the economy is fragile and inflation is the highest it's been in 30 to 40 years. The strike could make things worse.

“Depending on how long it lasts, it could definitely create a recession, it could cause more inflation, it could cause all kinds of supply chain issues. The moments we've been seeing for the past two years, they could get worse not better,” George explains.

CJ Croy is general manager of Avery Construction in Gordon. He says trains pass through often.

"Say six, seven times a day. Maybe more.”.

He says four large companies in town ship their goods by freight, and that could hurt both the companies and the little people.

"It's kind of a trickle effect, like you said. It would probably delay some of the trailers that we work with in getting the product. Which would be bad for us because we wouldn't have any trailers to work on,” Croy says.