'It's a demanding job, it's thankless': People make, give care packages to Bibb deputies

The group hopes to give packages to all first responders in Bibb, but they need to raise more money.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County patrol deputies got a nice surprise on Friday.

A group of people from Macon-Bibb County donated money and put together 32 care packages for Squads A and B.

The bags were filled with snacks and essentials, like batteries and flashlights.

Their long-term goal is to give care packages to all first responders in the county.

But first -- they are starting with the sheriff's office.

"It's a demanding job, it's thankless. They work very hard to take care of us. We want people to know that there are people out there that appreciate the things they're doing and the sacrifice they make for us each day," Jessi Taylor said.

So far, Taylor says they've raised $700, but says they need to raise more to donate to all first responders.