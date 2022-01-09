Better internet access coming to rural Baldwin County

Windstream's Michael Foor says the county, state, and Windstream are working together to invest almost $1.5 million to provide high-speed internet almost 700 homes.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's easy to take good internet access for granted, but for some folks in Baldwin County who don't have the best connection– things are starting to look better.

The county is working to expand high-speed internet access and launched the effort with a celebration Thursday.

Fred Hubert works at the Country Food Store on Lake Laurel Road. He says the internet is horrible past Black Springs Road and it affects his job.

"We have the lotto machine register, the regular cash register, the phone– everything runs off of the internet in here, so when one goes down, it all goes down,” he explains. “If it doesn’t come back on at a certain period of time, we pretty much have to shut the store down.”

Hubert says it doesn't happen all the time, but it's often enough to be a problem.

"If the store doesn't make money, then I don't make money. It's like we're basically paying for something we use every day. Out of seven days a week, I'm only able to use it like four to five times a week,” he says.

Hubert says that lack of consistent internet connection also affects the community.

“Kids are on games together with each other, so they can't socially interact with each other, which is somewhat making the crime rate stay up,” Hubert says. “Being that they can't stay in the house and interact with each other in the game, they're going out here trying living in real life.".

Evangeline Woods has lived on Laurel Road her whole life.

"I do see the impact,” she says.

She says the community needs the internet, especially the kids.

"So many of the schools, you have to be connected to the internet. I've seen families sit outside of Starbucks, outside of McDonald's, and that's no way for a child to learn. They really need access to the internet,” she explains.

Woods says that people in the community also rely on the internet to run their businesses and take care of the medical situations. She says a lot of her own doctor’s appointments happen over the phone these days.

“I live on the internet. Everything I do is internet– I can’t even watch TV unless the internet is working, so it’s very important to us and keeps us in touch with what’s happening in the world,” Woods says.

Michael Foor, Windstream's President of Kinetic State Operations in Georgia, says the county, state, and Windstream are working together to invest almost $1.5 million to bring high-speed internet to just under 700 homes.

"I don't think there's another industry that you can say that has had the demand escalation that broadband has in such a short time frame, so we recognize that need. That's just part of our desire to see that no town is left behind,” he says.

Foor says that Baldwin is just one out of 25,000 locations Windstream is widening broadband access to.

“It’s a game-changer for so many. It’s a game-changer for the economies of the communities as well, because people who want to move to this community and start businesses but work from home, or just work from home, they can do that when they have the connectivity.”.