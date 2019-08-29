MACON, Ga. — United States Senator Johnny Isakson will retire at the end of December. Senator Isakson wrote in a statement on Wednesday that after much prayer and consideration with his family and doctors, he will step down. The senator is in his third term as a Republican U.S. senator and has been in elected office for 40 years.

Isakson is 74 years old and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013.

In his resignation statement, the senator said he won't be able to do the job in the long-term in the manner Georgians deserve. 13WMAZ took a closer look at what it's like for people who live with Parkinson's disease.

Patrick Anderson has taught boxing classes for about three years. His boxers include kids, adults, and people living with Parkinson's disease.

"I've actually witnessed people come in walking with a cane and they leave not using their cane," said Anderson.

Anderson says exercise is a big factor in dealing with Parkinson's disease.

The disease affects neurons in the brain that can lead to loss of things likes muscle control, balance, and speech.

Anderson says the boxers are improving their muscle memory and relieving stress during class. He says many boxers find joy in the class, but says there are hard days.

"As they get fatigued, that they are struggling to use certain punches and they start tremoring, and it's very hard for them. They get real very frustrated," said Anderson.

Occupational therapist Jennifer Peth with the Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health says Parkinson's disease is usually seen in people 50 years of age or older.

"Just to watch yourself lose independence is terrible and it's a gradual loss, which makes it even harder," said Peth.

Patients with the disease can struggle with stiff muscles, bladder issues, and anxiety. Peth suggests joining a support group so you know you are not alone in the diagnosis.

"It's like being in the middle of a lake in a boat and the lake is fogged over, and you don't realize that there are hundreds of people in the same boat that you're in that also want to talk about it, want to find out what you are doing that might help, or they may be able to tell you something that helps," Peth.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, but Peth says staying active is an important way to improve movement.

The Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health offers a Parkinson's disease support group on the third Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. They also offer a boxing class called Rock Steady Boxing. The class is held at Macon-Bibb United Boxing and Conditioning Club at 3301 Roff Avenue. You can call 478-751-9248 for more information.

RELATED: Georgia politicians thank Sen. Johnny Isakson after resignation announcement

RELATED: Sen. Johnny Isakson to resign at end of year

RELATED: Georgia Senate race: What happens after Johnny Isakson resigns?

RELATED: Rock Steady Boxing throws a punch at Parkinson's disease