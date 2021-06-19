'It's a loss': Warner Robins Juneteenth festival cancelled due to weather

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Juneteenth festival set to take place in Warner Robins Saturday was cancelled due to the weather.
Plans are still underway to host a Juneteenth parade on Sunday starting at 10 a.m.
Warner Robins resident and business owner Tiffany Walton expressed her disappointment about the festival having to shut down.
"I was looking forward to meeting some new people. I was looking forward to selling some of my jewelry. To be honest with you, it's a loss, but hey, you'll find some other way to make up for it," Walton said.