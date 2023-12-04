'It's a nightmare': Houston County family seeks closure after son hit, killed by car

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A family is asking for closure in the case after a man was struck and killed getting out of a car on Watson Boulevard. "There's a part with me that left with Terence, and it’s a nightmare that I don't want no mother to go through," his mother Joanne Scott said tearfully. Joanne Scott says back in August, her son Terence Turner was thrown out of a moving car into traffic after a night out with friends. "From my remembrance, I got that night that he was with someone and they got upset with him because he was wanting to go home. He was ready but they wasn't,” Scott said. She says that's when the ride home turned for the worse. "I heard that he was pushed out of a car and he was led out by gunpoint and also was robbed," she continued. He was hospitalized and died days later.

Now she grieves and searches for answers about what led to her son’s death.

Warner Robins police say a nearby business caught the accident on camera.



"That night, Mr. Turner was dropped off in the middle of the roadway just up the street from here in front of the Chevy lot by another driver who dropped him off in the left-hand lane, eastbound on Watson," Sergeant Tim Pippio said.



The police report says Turner took a few steps before being struck by another vehicle. His family says investigators initially told them he was forced out of the car. Sergeant Pippio says that's not what happened.



"He was not forced out of the vehicle. The driver did state that he jumped out of the vehicle. The video refutes that and shows that he did get out of the vehicle on his own, it’s just that the other driver did stop in the middle of the roadway," Pippio said.



"I'm hoping in the near future that someone out there that knows that night what happened to my child will come forward so that I could stop grieving," she said.



Warner Robins police say there is nothing in the investigation that notes Turner was robbed.



Houston County District Attorney William Kendall says they hope to have a decision on prosecuting the driver in May.