Macon — A Macon program housed at Middle Georgia State University is training therapy dogs.

J-a-J Dog Training Academy trains regular pets to earn certification with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. The program is run by Chan Johnson and will run over the course of the next six weeks. They had their first session on Tuesday.

Therapy dogs are dogs that provide psychological or physiological therapy to people other than their owners, according to the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

"It provides a great service to the community, it helps give back and it shows people that dogs can be stress relievers and that dogs care," said Michele Dreisbach, a trainer with J-a-J.

Therapy dogs will typically go into places like nursing homes, hospitals, and schools to provide stress relief, comfort, and love. Certification through J-a-J and the Alliance give handlers insurance in case their dog accidently hurts someone.

"I can't tell you the amount of times that we've gone to a facility and the resident has not been communicative or not a smile on their face, and once the dogs walk in, it just lights up their life," said Johnson.

The dogs learn or reinforce basic basic skills like "sit," "stay," and "heel," and are trained in being comfort animals. At the end, they graduate and take a certification test. The training is less about the test and more about letting the animals be companions to more than just their owners.

"I think it's a real joy to share life with an animal and those people who have had animals in the past and now can no longer have them like in the nursing homes, they really enjoy us coming to visit," said Darcy Sun, a dog owner.

The training costs $150 and will conclude with a graduation party for the dogs.

