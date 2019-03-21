MACON, Ga. — Following the tragic mass shooting last week in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wesley United Methodist Church on Hartley Bridge Road decided to show solidarity with those in pain. However, on Tuesday night, the marquee said something different.

The message originally read, "We are praying for our Muslim brothers and sisters," but someone removed the word "Muslim." Church leaders called the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and not only fixed the sign, but added a new line -- "Hate will not win."

Pastor Greg Harrison posted the two pictures on his Facebook and says he has the support of Dr. Rick Lanford, the North Central Superintendent of the United Methodist Church. In a statement, he says, "Wesley UMC is committed to making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world, and I am proud that they take this commitment seriously."

Less than a mile away, Linda Hennessey owns Magical Stitches.

"They're just good people -- they're genuine, they're nice, they're showing what they believe and they're practicing what they believe."

She used to attend the church frequently. "I used to belong to a quilt guild that used to meet there -- in fact, they still meet there. They've been there for quite a few years now and it's a really nice church."

Hennessey adds that crime like this does not happen in the area often.

"It was a senseless crime and it's good to know other people care from all over, other countries do it for us, too."

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a theft.

According to the latest national survey of religious groups, there are three mosques in Bibb and Houston counties with a total of more than 1,600 members.