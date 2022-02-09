'It's a shame': Bus driver shortage causes some Macon transit routes to be reduced

Starting the day after Labor Day, three routes in Macon will be temporarily suspended.

MACON, Ga. — In a press release from Macon Transit Authority (MTA), it was unanimously approved to temporarily suspend the second bus on the Houston Avenue, east and west Macon routes. They have to suspend them because they have a shortage of drivers.

Timothy Jackson lives in south Bibb. He doesn't have a car and relies on the bus to get to his dialysis appointments each week. He's upset about the reduction on the Houston Avenue route.

"And it's a shame that they're cutting the routes. We only have one route on this route now," Jackson said.

According to MTA CEO Craig Ross, he said the MTA board "unanimously approved" the suspension on August 30. Jackson said with his health declining, cutting the route causes problems for him. If he can't make it to his appointments, he could die. However, Jackson isn't the only one who needs the green and white bus.

Rebekah Smith uses the route to get around town. She's currently looking for a car, but says people use these bus routes to, "Do errands, pay bills, and grocery shop." Smith says those who don't have another mode of transportation depend on the bus.

"It's very important for everyone get around, for everyone to get to work," Smith said.

Jackson said he's got a suggestion to bring in more drivers.

"MTA should raise the pay for the bus drivers. That would encourage drivers to come out," Jackson said.

Jackson feels his neighborhood is being forgotten.

"Everything is leaving south Macon and they pay more attention to north attention but just like north Macon, we pay taxes, too," Jackson said.