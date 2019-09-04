EASTMAN, Ga. — A woman is behind bars after an Eastman man was found dead inside his home on Monday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 62-year-old Gary Peacock was allegedly killed by 24-year-old Cassie Roosa inside their home on Indigo Lane in Eastman.

Michael Catoe, Peacock's stepson-in-law, said the family is stunned by the sudden passing of a man he said would do anything for anyone.

"It's just difficult because it's a shock that it happened," Catoe said. "Gary's had some health issues -- we were expecting to take him to Augusta in the next day or two to some medical appointments. Instead of that, we find out that he's been murdered."

The GBI said 911 was called by family members after Peacock's wife and step-grandson walked into the home and found Peacock already deceased.

Authorities arrested Roosa, the girlfriend of Peacock's step-grandson, at the home. She's charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. The GBI said that Roosa stayed at the house with her boyfriend, his grandmother and step-grandfather.

Catoe said Peacock was big into hunting and baseball. He will miss talking about the things they had in common.

"He was big into hunting and stuff like that. Also, the Braves -- he was big into watching the Braves, so we watched a bit of the Braves games together and stuff like that," Catoe said.

He said the family will have to adjust after Catoe's passing.

"There'll be a lot of stuff that's missed because he's gone," Catoe said.

Roosa is being held at the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.

