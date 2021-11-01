'It's a tragedy': Warner Robins woman dies in house fire, early investigation suggests arson

After the fire was put out, a 57-year-old woman was found dead inside. It happened at 343 Clairmont Drive.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins police and fire departments are investigating a fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

The fire department worked to put out the fire just after 1 a.m. at 343 Clairmont Drive.

That's when a 57-year-old woman was found dead inside.

Samantha Baker is a close friend and neighbor of the victim, Lisa Brooks.

"It's a tragedy. It really is," Baker said.

Baker saw the blaze. She says she's still in shock.

"It was a panic, it was. What do you do when you see a house fire and flames? A lot of smoke. Yeah, I called 911 immediately," she said.

Lieutenant Mark Wright with Warner Robins Police Criminal Investigations says preliminary investigation suggests arson. They're taking a closer look.

"We're investigating that. We're trying to gather as much evidence as we can to determine that it was an arson and who would have been responsible for it," Wright said.

He says they're talking to neighbors to try and get to the bottom of this.

"As far as witnesses are concerned, that's another thing that we're trying to do. We're trying to gather evidence and develop witnesses as far as anybody who may know anything," he said.

Baker says she'll always remember Brooks.

"I just want to say that she was awesome. She was giving. She was kind, loyal. She'd get the shirt off her back for anybody," she said.