Downtown Macon thrift store selling discounted school uniforms, raising funds for those in need

A thrift store in downtown Macon is currently providing school uniforms for cheap.

MACON, Ga. — Wear is a thrift store that donates its proceeds to Daybreak, a day resource homeless shelter in Macon.

The store manager, Alyssa Jones, is proud her workplace gives back to the community while offering affordable options for shoppers.

"Most of our price points are $10 or under, as well as all of our profits go to Daybreak, which is the homeless resource center here in Macon, so all of the good that you're buying here stays within the community," Jones said.

Jones was happy when someone donated dozens of school uniforms to the store. This donation gives parents the chance to get their kids the resources they need at a cheaper cost, she said.

"I know there isn't really a good place to get a bunch of good school uniforms here that are affordable," she said, "So we got a really big donation -- someone called us in, and we thought the best way to offer it was $2.98 for every piece that we had."

Derek Daniel has been a loyal customer at the store since it opened seven years ago.

He said he can count on the store for quality clothing. He also loves the fact that his money is going towards a great cause.

"There's some clothes here that are really, very nice and well taken care of, and it's of good value," Daniel said, "And all of the money goes into helping the community, so it's a win for everyone."