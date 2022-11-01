The first offense is $75, and the second and others are $125.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Driving too fast through Baldwin County into Milledgeville could cost you, especially if you're speeding past Baldwin High School.

We went to see what the Milledgeville Police Department has been doing for the past couple months to slow drivers down.

Cars, trucks, and school buses move down Georgia Highway 49 almost every minute. Deborah Moore's car is one of them.

"I drive on this road all the time going to Macon to see my family," Moore said.

On November 1, a company hired by the city, Red Speed Georgia, turned on speed cameras in front of Baldwin High.

"It has slowed me down," Moore. "I will tell you that! It has slowed me down, a lot."

According to Police Chief Dray Swicord, they mailed 1,800 warnings between November 1 and November 30. Moore says a friend got one of those warnings.

"She didn't even know it until she checked the mail," Moore said.

Starting December 1, if you were caught on the camera, police sent a civil summons for speeding.

"I thought it was about time. It made a big difference, because cars were flying up and down here," Humphrey said.

Leroy Humphrey and Charles Kofer both support the new safety measure.

Kofer said, "There have been a couple of teachers who have been killed on this road due to traffic accidents, people speeding."

In December, they mailed out more than 1,100 summonses. That's nearly 40 percent fewer speeders than the month before.

Moore said, "Maybe they should put some on the other side?"

Others have also said they, too, support the speed zones, including an employee inside of this gas station who says she sees students every day walking across this highway to come here and buy snacks.

The first offense is $75, and the second and others are $125. The police get 65 percent of that, and the rest goes to Red Speed Georgia. The police share goes into an account that can only be used for police equipment and school safety, and the summons is sent to the owner of the car captured on camera, not the driver.

The speed limit varies as school is in session.