'It's affecting everyone whether or not it's you': Macon teen starts activist clothing line

Christopher Timothy says his clothing line focuses on sending a message.

MACON, Ga. — A 19-year-old Howard University student from Macon started his own clothing line as a way to make a statement about social issues. His latest cause focuses on abortion rights.

"Clothing is one of the easiest ways to connect with people," Christopher Timothy said.

"Your Opinion Won't Govern Me...." -- that's the name of Christopher Timothy's abortion rights collection.

"Your opinion won't govern me. Not that it can't, not that it hasn't. It won't. I wanted it to be proactive because I am very big on pro-action rather than reaction," Timothy said.

"There's some kind of wording on everything that I release for the most part. I want the overall message to be clear, but I want people to interpret it for however they need it in their life," Timothy said.

100% of the profits of this line will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds, which fights to break down logistical and financial barriers to abortion access.

"It's affecting everyone whether or not it's you. It might be your sister, your mother, your cousin, your spouse, your girlfriend -- somebody you know is affected by this whether you know it or not," Timothy said.

Timothy started his clothing line back in April 2021 after the Black Lives Matter movement. He sells hats, shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and tote bags. The first message he created said, "Define yours."

"Defining your own life for you and however you want to live it and whatever that looks like. I don't think you can live a truly joyous life in someone else's image," Timothy said.

Some of the other social issues he's brought awareness to in the past includes Juneteenth, and breast cancer awareness.

"My goal is to help people, and it's to continue to grow as an individual and be of service to something," Timothy said.