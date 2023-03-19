'It's all fun!': Second day of 41st Cherry Blossom festival packed with fun and new events

Events like the Wiener Dog Race, Pink Pancake breakfast, the bed race, all made a come back. However, the Trash Can Trot makes it's debut

MACON, Ga. — What's all pink, white, and back and better than ever?

That's right, it's the 41st Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Ga.

The celebration started on Friday, but they saved all the fun events for Saturday.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha was out all afternoon and showed us the highlights of the festival.

It's officially the second day of the Cherry Blossom Festival, but it just wouldn't be right without a pancake breakfast.

"I am flipping pancakes, making the pink pancakes, in all their glory,” says Sophia Bowling.

You can smell breakfast in the air and 14-year-old Sophia Bowling says she's helping out the Macon-Bibb Fire Department.

"They're making breakfast, you can sit down in the stadium and watch and celebrate the cherry blossom,” she says.

Bowling says almost 300 people have walked through the gates of Luther Williams Field, but helping her dad, who's a firefighter, is most special to her.

"It's an honor.” Bowling says. “It's really fun too, so.”

The pancake breakfast might be a tradition, but the Trashcan Trot is a new addition! Andrea Cook's two sons are entering.

"I put my money on my sons,” Cook says.

However, Ryland Environmental Trash Removal, the folks who created the event, took home the win!

"Well, we just went out there and took care of business, like we normally do,” says Troy Winfer. “Yeah, of course we knew we were gonna win!"

The last event of the day was the classic bed race! An event you don't want to sleep on.

"It's just all fun and we just want to come out here and do what we enjoy doing every single day,” says Macon-Bibb Fire Department's Gary Turner.

Turner was on the winning team last year. This year, veterans like Turner are going against the stations' rookies.

"We're still the champions,” Turner laughs. “Until y’all win, then you can talk!"

Keary Jones is on the rookie team.

"We are the best. We can only be the best. It's time, it's time, it's time,” Jones says.

He says he and his teammates all graduate in April, but that's not stopping them from winning.

"It's all fun and games and good sportsmanship, but we're gonna take it home!”

However, neither fire department team won. Georgia Power’s team ended up taking home the gold!