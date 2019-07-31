Greyhound says starting August 1st, if you want to hop aboard one of their buses, you'll have to head to Macon's terminal station.

Jenita Maldonado finds ways to pass time while waiting for a Macon Transit Authority bus. "I have to go all over Macon -- north, south, east, and west," said Maldonado.

Her music dreams are on hold while she waits to get back to Atlanta. "On a daily basis, I meet people that want to get people to places, but they aren't able to because they don't have transportation," said Maldonado.

The bus company Greyhound announced on Tuesday that they were moving their operation from Spring Street to the Macon Transit's hub at the terminal station, about a mile away.

In a news release, Greyhound says they are continuing their commitment to people with the move and hope this will provide customers with access to public transportation.

Greyhound says they'll be sending 16 buses a day to Montgomery, Augusta, and Atlanta, which means Maldonado can travel there for business without having to pay the big bucks for an Uber.

"I think that it's great it's all here in the same building because everybody gets on the transit system here. That's a convenience for me. I can just come here. I ride the bus every day," said Maldonado.

Maldonado says she thinks this move makes it more convenient for folks who have to travel to the city and will help her get closer to her big dream of getting discovered.

Craig Ross,head of the MTA, says this move has been in the works for awhile and will help connect the county's transportation services.

Ross says Greyhound is paying to rent the space.

