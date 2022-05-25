'It's an honor': Perry's Chief of Police nominated by President Biden to become US Marshal

"It came in on my phone after hours last night, I was on the phone with my youngest daughter talking to her and I seen the email pop up," the nominee said.



After more than 40 years in law enforcement, Perry's Chief of Police Steve Lynn has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become a U.S. Marshal.



"It’s obviously an honor to have a presidential nomination, not something I thought would ever happen to me. Not that I’m not pleased that it has, but yeah, I’m still kind of getting used to it," Lynn said.



Though his resume holds experience with the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County District Attorney’s Office, and City of Perry, he says he'll have to get used to the responsibilities of a U.S marshal.



"One of the primary things you’re tasked with is the federal courthouses, the safety of federal judges, and then of the witnesses, the movement of prisoners to and from court," the chief said.



Throughout Lynn's nine years as chief, he says the city's has grown in size but not so much in crime.



"We've been really fortunate to hold the line on crime, even though population has gone up, call demand has gone up, our crime rate has not gone up significantly. Most years, we’ve been able to reduce it by a slight amount," he explained.



The chief says as his potential appointment draws near, the promotion doesn’t mean it's "goodbye" to Perry.