JONES COUNTY, Ga. — One man is pressing charges after years of damage to his family's grave sites in Jones County.

When Joe Burke visits his grandparents' grave, memories flood into his mind, including his family's service to our country.

He says, "It's been a constant fight to keep the graves maintained."

Burke's father is also buried at Middle Georgia Memory Garden.

His family's plots have cracked tombstones, and the dirt above the graves are washed out.

Burke says, "This is no way for any veteran, or anyone in general, to be treated in their final resting place."

He says he made countless attempts to get repairs from the cemetery management, but with no luck.

"We were told by the cemetery staff that they refuse to replace it," he adds.

Burke filed a police report for property damage with the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

"It's basically turned into a sinkhole and garbage dump," says Burke.

Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says Burke isn't alone. Gleaton says his office has received several other reports of vandalism and thefts at the cemetery.

"It's like this all over the cemetery -- graves sinking, headstones busted," says Burke.

Now, Burke wants to find a new resting place for his loved ones.

He says, "We're trying to get them moved to a veterans cemetery in Milledgeville where they will be properly honored."

13WMAZ tried reaching out to cemetery management, but we weren't able to get a response.

Lt. Gleaton with the sheriff's office says he has yet to get anyone to answer the phone or answer the door.

According to the state cemetery board records, this cemetery ''failed to provide rules and regulations for the cemetery to anyone asking for them.''

They also noted that management couldn't be reached when notified about violating state law.

