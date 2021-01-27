The Houston County Board of Education is honoring staff who have served 30-40 years in in the school district.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Board of Education is honoring staff who have served 30, 35, or 40 years in in the school district.

Marlene Turner started with Houston County Schools in 1980.

"To say the least of all, it's been great," said Turner.

She started at Perry Middle School, then went to Warner Robins Middle School and Warner Robins High School. She 's worked for the past 10 years at WIN Academy.

Principal Ronnie Walker says Turner is a "guardian angel."

"She's a hard worker. She's a joy to work with and she makes everyone smile, even when you're having a bad day," said Walker.

The district rewarded Turner with a plaque, a certificate, a years of service pin, and other logo items. She also received baked goods made by students.

Carla Thorpe is the district family engagement coordinator, but she was a Perry Middle School student when she met Turner.

Thorpe says she developed a lifelong relationship with Turner and current students are lucky to have her.

"She supports them and she tells them how they can do better the next time. She also even teaches them soft skills, employability skills," said Thorpe.

Turner says she'll stay at this job until retirement. She says the kids make it all worthwhile.

"Kids come back that say, 'Ms. Turner, it was you that helped me make it to where I am today.' That's the best feeling I get," said Turner.