Davisboro police officer allegedly drunk during Washington County traffic stop

They say it happened as the man was training a new officer on the job Monday afternoon. Now both men are on leave while the Davisboro Police Department investigates

DAVISBORO, Ga. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a Davisboro police officer was drunk during a traffic stop.

They say it happened as the man was training a new officer on the job Monday afternoon.

Now both men are on leave while the Davisboro Police Department investigates.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to Davisboro to explain what happened.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says that they got involved because this incident bled into their jurisdiction. He says Mike Robinson was unlawfully pulled over by trainee Jonathan Vass, and the training officer in the car was intoxicated.

"Just before noon, we received a complaint from a citizen. He was on his way to work outside of the city limits,” Cochran says.

The incident report says Vass pulled Robinson over because his vehicle matched the description of one that made a contraband drop off at the prison nearby.

Cochran says during their investigation, they found that Vass isn't a certified officer.

"He shouldn't be performing law enforcement duties,” Cochran explains. “It fringes on the lines of impersonating a police officer because any citizen would assume that this was a police officer when he's operating a city police vehicle, with emergency equipment on.”

The report also says that when Robinson questioned the authority of Vass stopping him, Vass claimed that he could stop any vehicle anywhere because he was on the drug task force. Cochran says this is not true.

He also says the training officer in the cruiser car, Investigator Justin Durden, was intoxicated.

“This is something, as law enforcement officers, that we can’t tolerate. We can’t support those things. The public, they demand us to be professional and we have to hold ourselves accountable for what we do. We’re working with the city to help them with this situation,” says Cochran.

Davisboro Police Chief Mckevis Cail says that isn't the first time Durden has been drunk on the job.

"He has had a disciplinary action previously around October in reference to alcohol,” Cail says.

He says Durden has been on the force for 8 months and has a good work ethic.

However, Cail says after the first incident, Durden was suspended for five days with no pay and the department instructed him to get help.

"I'm not happy with it because all that reflects back on me, and that's not how I want my department to look. I expect to have some good, qualified guys to come down here and do what they're supposed to do,” Cail explains.

He says he didn't know Vass was pulling folks over, but he believes it was okay because Durden was in the car, and activated the lights.

"Y'all can trust me as a chief to do what we need to do disciplinary wise when matters like that happen,” he says.

Chad Tanner has lived in Davisboro for half a century. He said he heard a little bit about what happened.

“It’s sad that we have peace officers in our community that feel as if they can be on duty and break the law,” he says.

Tanner says he is involved in the community and is passionate about it. He says the actions of law enforcement and how they conduct themselves has a great impact on the community. He says these actions reflect badly on the city.

“We all make mistakes no matter who we are or what job we possess,” Tanner explains. However, with these type of jobs we have to be a little more careful about who we hire. I’m very concerned that our governing body around this community is failing at their attempt to put together the right type of law enforcement group.”

The incident report also says that Durden and Vass had their hands on their guns during the stop as they told Robinson to get back into his car.

Robinson was not arrested or cited.