From as far as Hawaii, Missouri, Illinois, and California, these boots on the ground joined together at Robins Air Force Base to talk about combat communications and training.

"This is just bringing the internet, it's bringing the Air Force network, to a war fighter at the edge," says Lt. George Calley with the 5th Combat Communications Unit.

Active duty, guards, and reserves showed off the ways they work together to bring internet access to soldiers in some of the toughest spots on earth.

Now, they're looking for ways to use less power and smaller equipment.

"It's expensive to put things on an aircraft, and when they're really heavy, it makes it more expensive. Jet fuel isn't cheap, so if we can downsize to make it easier, we can get more equipment out there and to more places," says Calley.

An antenna, called a "GATR ball," is set up by combat comms by blowing it up with air. They say it's more practical than the larger older tech.

"We were able to put everything in the back of two pickup trucks, which in the past, we'd have to put everything on pallets, put everything in a 5-ton truck, and then drive down here at 50 miles an hour," says 2nd Lt. Dustin Absher with the 263rd Combat Communication Unit in North Carolina.

Combat comms must work fast when delivering equipment, so the smaller the better.

"So we can travel a lot lighter, with less people, and with the same amount of capabilities, but the equipment smaller," says Absher.

It's all to improve strategy for future missions.

The two-week training session wraps up by the end of this week.