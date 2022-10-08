'It's going to help a great family': Jones County friend plans 5K run fundraiser for 1-year-old battling cancer

At just a year old, the son of a Jones County family was diagnosed with leukemia. A friend of theirs thought it was time for the community to step in.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A family friend in Jones County is starting a 5K Glow Run fundraiser to support a baby boy diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Lucas Massengale is the fourth son of Josh and Ashley Massengale. He is 15 months old and was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, which effects the blood and bone marrow.

Shelby Flewellyn says she wanted to relieve some of the family's financial stress.

That inspired her to plan a community picnic and 5K Glow Run at Jones County High School.

Shelby says community support is important.

"This will help a really great family," Shelby says. "This is a loving, kind family and it's all for them."

The community picnic is Saturday at 6 p.m. and the 5k glow run will start later that evening at 8 p.m. It'll go through Gray and back to the high school football field.