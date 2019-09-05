ATLANTA — You’ve seen the yellow basecamp signs with “BROOKLYN” throughout parts of Georgia, and now viewers are getting a sneak peek of what to expect from HBO’s upcoming show “Watchmen”.

Based the graphic novel “Watchmen” by Alan Moore, the show centers around an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws.

Recognizable faces in the series include Hong Chau (HBO's Big Little Lies and Treme), Jeremy Irons (Reversal of Fortune), Regina King (The Leftovers), Don Johnson (Miami Vice), Jean Smart (Fraiser and Samantha Who?), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Frances Fisher (Titanic), Jacob Ming-Trent (Superfly), Tim Blake Nelson (Lincoln, HBO’s Warm Springs) and Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman).

Since production kicked off in February, we have spotted production crews filming scenes around Newnan, Little Five Points, and Union City.

The Damon Lindelöf production is set to be released on HBO later this year.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS