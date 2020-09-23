The Governor's Office of Highway Safety wants to educate parents. A certified instructor talks about proper use of a car seat and why it's important.

MACON, Ga. — Vehicular accidents are a leading cause of death for children. Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) said improper use of car seats plays a major role.

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a child under the age of 13 was involved in a crash every 32 seconds nationwide in 2018. In Georgia, 28 children died from car crashes that same year.

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week (CPS), and Georgia GOHS wants to educate parents. Amanda Jackson is the CPS Coordinator.

"It's important to get your car seat checked, because a child's been involved in a car crash every 32 seconds, and 46% of car seats are misused," said Jackson.

Jackson said it's also important to register your car seat by calling the manufacturer or filling out the form online.

"So if there were to be a recall and the manufacturer needs to update you on something, they have the appropriate contact information in order to do so," she said.

Sarah Ledford helped a lady whose grandkid was hurt in a crash a few years. Now, she makes sure her 1-year-old son is secure before pulling off.

"Somebody T-boned her and one of her kids were hurt, they fractured their knee from not being buckled in correctly. She had the chest clip all the way down and he slipped out. It wasn't a terrible wreck, but it was still traumatic enough to make me realize, 'I need to pull my kid in the right way,'" said Ledford.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers.

Georgia law requires all children under 8 to ride in an approved child-restraint system and the driver shall provide proper restraint of the child. The child passenger restraint system must be appropriate for such child’s height and weight.