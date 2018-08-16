Children playing with toy guns can lead to a dangerous situation, especially with law enforcement.

Bibb County Sheriff's Department posted on social media a picture of what looks like a real handgun, but it was actually a BB gun. They said they couldn't tell the difference, and people in a neighborhood couldn't either when they saw a 12-year-old boy carrying it around.

When using a gun, safety is the number one priority, and the same applies to toys, especially when they look like real handguns.

"That's a BB gun, and this shoots a 9-millimeter pistol round. If you come at a policeman with one of these in your hand and he doesn't know, it looks just like this other one," says Eagle Gun Range owner Hamp Dowling.

For 22 years, Hamp Dowling has stressed gun safety to anyone who walks in his shooting range, even children.

"I teach a lot of young kids how to shoot, but the first thing they learn is the safety. You got to teach them responsibility with firearms. Anytime they handle a firearm, they have to become responsible."

And toy guns are no exception, whether it's a BB gun or an airsoft gun, it's important to treat all guns as if they're real.

Law enforcement says children under 16 should only use BB guns under adult supervision. Michael Branchfield makes sure that's always the case for his 12- and 13-year-old kids.

"The BB guns, again supervised. While it may not kill someone, it can if hit in the right spot, so my kids are also supervised with any firearm they have," says Branchfield.

And Branchfield says his kids know the safety guidelines well.

"They're given the rules.They have to recite the rules," all to keep his kids safe and out of harm's way.

© 2018 WMAZ