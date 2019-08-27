MACON, Ga. — Leann Kimbler says she visits the post office once a month, and when she turns onto College Street, the first thing she sees is the little library.

The library is used to help recycle used books. If you're in need of a new read, you can pick one up from its shelves, but if you pick one up, you're expected to put another back.

"I always look at it and I'm always like, 'This is so cool they're doing something like that,' and today when I drove by, it I was just like, 'Are you serious?'" said Kimbler.

We reported in 2014 on the TARDIS-themed little library based on the show "Doctor Who." Volunteers with the Middle Georgia Regional Library helped to fill its shelves with books. Now, the collection is sparse, the inside has been broken into, and signs are missing.

"When was my daughter was in school and having to go to the book fairs and having to drop $100 or $200 -- if people would give back the books when the kids get older, they wouldn't have to do that. They could look through them and find the ones I want," said Kimbler.

According to a Facebook post, an independent group maintained the little library for several years.

A Mercer University professor started the project, but according to a Facebook post, she moved away in 2017 and the group was looking for someone to take over the library.

"It's just heartbreaking -- it really, really is," said Kimbler.

Kimbler says she's hate to see it deteriorate.

"Think about the parents who need this for their kids and how bad it is for them to go, 'And now, I can't,'" said Kimbler.

