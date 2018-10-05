Shondricka Adams' family says are they celebrating and then mourning. We spoke to the family who is trying to put the pieces together of their family member's killing.

Gloria Hall has 9 grandkids and 14 great grandchildren, but now is coping with the loss of her 18-year-old granddaughter Shondricka Adams. Adams' stepfather Garrad Hayward says the family is still in shock.

"You know, it's very sad, you know, in Macon, Georgia right now," Hayward said.

Hayward said Shondricka Adams rode to the hospital with her sister Wednesday night to see her have a baby, but as one life came into the world, Adams left hours later, leaving her family trying to find answers.

"Coming home, she did not bother anybody, she did not have many friends, but, you know, she was well-known," Hayward said.

Adams was going to Central Georgia Technical College to get her GED, according to Hayward. Adams was looking forward to learning how to drive, getting a car, and one day, buying her own home. Hayward said, like many teens, Adams had good and bad days.

"You know, every young person has their days where they don't want to listen, but we try to tell, teach her right from wrong," Hayward said.

As Hayward prepares to bury his stepdaughter, he says that these killings must stop.

"I mean, it's just senseless killings going on, the drive-by, nobody deserves to be killed like that," Hayward said.

While the family consoles one another, they say it is going to take time before they can find forgiveness in their heart.

"We can't forgive them, not in a way, we have to pray on that," Hayward said.

If you have any information that can help the Bibb County Sheriffs Office solve this case, you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

