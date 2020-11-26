For one Central Georgia family, this Black Friday looks completely different this year. After in-person shopping for 25 years, they have decided to stay home

MACON, Ga. — For one Central Georgia family, this Black Friday looks completely different this year. After in-person shopping for 25 years, they decided to stay home this year.

Hattie Jones along with her three daughters Melanique Floyd, Tanya Hobbs, and Melinda Hollingshed, and her daughter-in-law Stacey Murray, would spend the entire day shopping. They would even have a sleepover.

"We didn't want to go out and be among a whole lot of people, and it's kind of heartbreaking. At first, we started out just shopping and then we decided to make it a sleepover, and so we're going to really miss that," said Jones.

"I got kind of sad, earlier this week because I said, 'Oh, my God, this is first time we won't be able to just really go out and hang out,'" she said.

Because of the virus, they decided it was best to stay home and shop online this year. They admit they're disappointed, but they want to stay safe.

"When you are very close and you spend lots of time together, things like this kind of hurt a little bit, but because COVID-19 has touched several people in our family, we know how serious this is," said Floyd.

Others like Kyra Conley are still heading out the doors on Friday. She says the deals help her keep extra money in her pocket.

"They have great deals, so of course, I'm going to go. With Christmas and her birthday being so close, we normally put out a lot more money than others," said Conley.

Hattie Jones and her daughters say they'll still catch the holiday deals online. They're hoping to get back to their normal routine next year.