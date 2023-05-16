'Very frustrating': Pump problems cut off water to north Monroe County

Folks living in the northern part of Monroe County are facing some water supply problems. The county issued a boil water advisory Monday morning.

MONROE, Ga. — Folks living in the northern part of Monroe County are facing some water supply problems. Monroe County issued a boil water advisory Monday morning. The county commission says Butts County officials told them about a pump problem that cut off water to Monroe’s north water system.

"Brushing your teeth, washing your hair, you don't want to wash your body in that. You don't want to have your animals drink that, nothing. You don't want it to touch you really because you never know what's in it," Elizabeth Golden said.



They said it may cause low water pressure.

"It's light brown to dark brown. You have sediment when it comes through. It's just really gross -- we don't like it," Golden said.

This is a problem Golden knows all too well. She lives in High Falls. Golden says she gets a notice email every few months advising her to boil water.

"I have three kids, so we deal with it a lot and it gets very, very frustrating. We have to buy gallons and gallons of water," she said.

Butts County is working on the repairing the pumps, but in the meantime, customers should boil water and limit water use.

"It's been worse this past year, year-and-a-half. Before, it was fine, we would have maybe one or two a year if there was a bad storm," she said.

This includes areas along and north of Johnstonville Road. This is the same area that had problems after pipes busted over the Christmas holiday. Golden was out of water for about four days.



"We did not have water coming in before they got hooked back up, so I was consistently buying water every single day just to drink. We would go to friends’ houses to shower," Golden said.



According to County Spokesman Richard Dumas Monroe is making the transition to rely on Forsyth as their main water source.



"We've been on the city of Forsyth's system now for 24 hours using our fire truck as a pumper to pressurize the system," Dumas said.



"Figure out the main water lines and make it safe here for us to drink our water," Golden said.