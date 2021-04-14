This year, mosques have reopened their doors for the holiest month of the year with safety guidelines in place.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This week, the small population of Muslims across Central Georgia are observing another pandemic Ramadan, but this year’s holy month will be different than the last.

Ramadan is one of the holiest months of the Islamic faith. It’s marked by fasting, prayer, and community.

Mercer student Usman Khan has celebrated Ramadan at a mosque for as long as he could remember. Then, the pandemic hit.

“It was something that we just had to overcome,” said Khan.

Unlike past years, he celebrated the holy month with just his family at home.

"This is a test from God, putting us in this position.”

Religious leader Imam Adam Fofana felt the same way when they were forced to temporarily close the Islamic Center of Middle Georgia.

“It was unimaginable -- I was put to test,” said Imam Fofana.

But as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, mosques around Central Georgia reopened their doors just in time for Ramadan.

Khan described what it was like to hear the congregation say "Amen" in-person.

“For the first time in a very long time, to hear that during Ramadan was very soulful.”

Imam Fofana said they we’re debating whether or not to open, but were inspired by churches on Easter.

“Now, seeing each other again, it’s like being born again,” said Imam Fofana.

He said the mosque has been following CDC guidelines.

Blue tape marks the safe distance where people can lay prayer mats, and masks must always be worn.

“We encourage people to eat at home, but we can come and pray together," which means the mosque is not hosting the evening meal that ends their daily fast this year.

Imam Fofana is just glad to be back together.

“I’m overwhelmingly grateful and thankful.”

Khan said he never wants to take going to mosque for granted again.