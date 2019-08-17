Sport shooters from all over the country competed in Monroe County this weekend for the 25th annual Turkey Shoot.

Organizers say the goal is to benefit wildlife conservation.

Gene Goodwin started the Turkey Shoot 25 years ago in Atlanta. He says he wanted a way to get people involved in conservation efforts and sporting clays seemed to be a big hit.

"Many of that include women and children who had never shot," Goodwin said. "That was an opportunity to bring a lot of people into the sport that never had an opportunity before."

Josh Webb is the organizer and says Georgia is ranked right behind Texas as having the most registered sporting clay shooters in the country.

He said having the event in Forsyth just made sense.

Webb is a part of the National Wild Turkey Federation based in South Carolina.

According to its website, the federation is dedicated to increasing wild turkey populations and "the continuation of hunting and quality wildlife habitat for countless species."

89 cents of every dollar they raise at the competition benefits wild turkey conservation.

He said it is fun for the whole family and it is also a great way to teach kids about gun safety at a young age.

"There's kids from six, seven, eight years old to 90 year old men," Webb said.

There are also a lot of women.

"Back in the day, there weren't a lot of women that shot," Suzanne May said.

May said that has changed. She competed in the competition on Saturday.

May and her husband have been competing together in Forsyth for the last 10 years.

She said they have made many friends coming here over the years and she is glad to see the sport continuing to grow.

"We're addicted to it. It's a fun, fun sport," May said.

The Turkey Shoot ends on Sunday at 5 p.m. with an awards ceremony to close out the weekend.

The winner receives a gun, a belt buckle from Montana Silversmiths, and $1,000 cash.

RELATED: Mary Persons football is always the talk of the town

RELATED: Monroe County jails awarded with national accreditation for inmate healthcare

RELATED: Monroe County couple grows 10-foot-tall okra plant





